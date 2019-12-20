Bargain Eriksen could join United

Manchester United

Share







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been told he could sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen next month for just £8m.

The Old Trafford boss is a huge admirer of his fellow Scandinavian, who has run down his contract and can quit north London next summer on a lucrative free transfer.

United sounded out the 27-year-old playmaker earlier this year although the Dane told them he had set his heart on a move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants, however, failed to make their move and Eriksen’s camp remains uncertain as to whether officials at the Bernabeu have since cooled on their client.

It’s understood intermediaries recently made the Red Devils aware Spurs are prepared to accept a fee of around £8m, rather than see the former Ajax starlet leave them cashless by letting his final six months lapse.

And Solskjaer is now ready to establish if Eriksen would be willing to reconsider and make a shock switch to the Theatre of Dreams when the transfer window opens in a fortnight.

United previously made it clear to the player they could meet his salary demands of £250,000-per-week, which would put him near the top of their salary scale.

They also know Eriksen is shortly able to discuss his options with clubs on the continent, with Juventus also making the usual noises about procuring a top player for next to nothing.

Spurs had hoped the Denmark international might sign a new five-year deal following the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager last month.

Eriksen, though, has remained on the periphery and is unlikely to start Sunday’s home derby clash against fierce rivals Chelsea, which would see the Lilywhites leapfrog them into fourth with a win.

United are in the market for a creative midfielder and have been strongly linked to Leicester City and England schemer James Maddison, who they know would set them back the thick end of £70m to extricate from King Power Stadium.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy fueled the Eriksen fire on Wednesday after admitting he would not be scared to sell him to a fellow Premier League side.