Time for United to face up to Pogba problem

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out a January exit for Paul Pogba, but is it not time Manchester United cut ties with the seemingly unsettled midfielder?

France international Pogba returned to Old Trafford in August 2016 for a then world-record £89.3 million and he enjoyed his best season since coming back to the red side of Manchester, scoring 13 goals from 35 Premier League appearances.

However, the 26-year-old revealed in the summer that he was ready to leave United for the second time in his career for a new challenge and there were regular reports linking him with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Red Devils stood firm over any transfer, keeping the midfielder at the Theatre of Dreams, but there have been rumours of discontent between the player and club during the first half of the campaign.

Pogba, who also fell out with previous boss Jose Mourinho, has made only six appearances for United this season and has not played since September due to an ankle injury, but there was more controversy in November when he filmed playing basketball even though he was injured.

On Friday, Solskjaer insisted the French ace would not be sold during the January transfer window, with the manager calling for the unsettled midfielder to get back to full fitness and put in good performances.

However, Pogba’s time at Old Trafford looks to be limited based on the events that have happened over the last six months and surely United would be better placed in cutting their losses next month.

The former Juventus midfielder is still attracting interest from across Europe – Los Blancos being one of those teams – and the Red Devils may be tempted into accepting a big summer offer from Madrid.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has said previously he’s a big fan of his fellow countryman, while Pogba has regularly hinted he wants to go to the Bernabeu.

Keeping a player at a club when he doesn’t want to be there can often cause a toxic atmosphere within the dressing room, causing other squad members to become unhappy.

Wilfied Zaha is a prime example of this at Crystal Palace. The Ivory Coast international had a poor start to the season when denied a move away and now, with the January window looming, his performances have improved.

There is no doubt Pogba has huge talent, this has been seen on both the domestic and international stage, but his mind is clearly not with the Red Devils anymore and he should be moved on to pastures new, provided the fee is right.