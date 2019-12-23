Leipzig chief: United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund lead Haaland chase

Red Bull Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff admits he wants to sign Erling Braut Haaland, but says Man United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund wont make it easy.

The Bundesliga leaders are open about their pursuit of the Norwegian, who has scored a remarkable 28 goals in all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg in the first half of the season.

But, with the player and his agent Mino Raiola eager to cash in on his status as one of the most wanted strikers in Europe this winter, the overall price of the package to sign him may have been pushed beyond Leipzig’s reach.

“Yes, we met with him,” Mintzlaff confirmed to TV channel Sport 1.

“We are interested in the player, great interest – he listened to it, logically, and is very open to a move. He would like to change (clubs) in summer at the latest. It is not easy. There’s Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund. There are a few other clubs as well.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his interest in the player last week and said that the 19-year-old forward “knows what he wants to do”.

Another interesting aspect of Mintzlaff’s comments was that he felt the transfer fee Haaland would command would not be out of Leipzig’s price range, only that the wages would break the club’s current structure.

The Daily Mirror reported that Leipzig could have got the player for €20million because of a clause in his contract, although whether this clause was open to other non Red Bull clubs remains to be seen.

“Of course, our club also has certain guard rails and limits,” added the Red Bull Leipzig head of football. “And I have named the clubs that compete, and there may be salary regions that we don’t want to go into. (The fee) is still manageable, but the package does not only consist of the transfer fee.

“It’s the same cliché again: we can buy everything and we can get everything and we can do everything. Unfortunately, we can’t, otherwise Haaland would already be with us.”