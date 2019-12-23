Shaw issues United rallying cry

Manchester United

Share







Defender Luke Shaw says Manchester United must improve their record against teams lower in the table.

Sunday saw Solskjaer’s United humbled as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at bottom club Watord.

A calamitous error from David De Gea handed the Hornets the advantage early in the second half after Ismaila Sarr’s tame shot went straight through the Spaniard’s hands.

Then, United conceded a penalty four minutes later after Aaron Wan-Bissaka scythed down Sarr before captain Troy Deeney converted.

United looked lost on the day and only Paul Pogba, who made his comeback from injury in the second half with a 30-minute cameo, looked like creating anything for the Red Devils.

It means more yet more frustration with inconsistencies plaguing their season.

This month has a seen United defeat Tottenham 2-1 at Old Trafford before beating arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad three days later.

The final whistle goes at Vicarage Road.#MUFC #WATMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2019

However, they have since only picked up one point from two games with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Everton followed by the Watford loss.

Shaw, who has broken back into the side in recent weeks following injury, has called on United to be more clinical against sides lower down the table.

“We need to be better and we know we need to be better,” he told manutd.com.

“The wins against Spurs and City were great but now they seem pointless with the last two results we’ve had, because we need to be beating the teams below us as well. We haven’t done that. We will work on the training pitch and hopefully have a good Boxing Day.”

United have struggled when on the front foot under Solskajer with the Red Devils winning only one of the last 17 games in which they have had more possession.

They face another tough assignment on Boxing Day as they host improving Newcastle United before going away to Burnley two days later.