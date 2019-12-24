Four biggest potential deals of the transfer window

The January transfer window is fast approaching and it looks like being a busy one as a number of top players are in demand.

Most of the big deals happen during the summer window as clubs are very reluctant to let key players leave midway through the season, when it becomes even more difficult to replace them.

However there is still a chance of one or two big deals happening. This is the crazy world of football after all when anything can happen.

So here are some of the big moves that could potentially happen when the window opens in just over a week.

Erling Haaland has been one of the stories of the season so far after bursting on to the scene with Austrian outfit RB Salzburg. The 19-year-old has been scoring goals for fun and it is no surprise that the top clubs are showing an interest in him.

Manchester United are known to be in the box seat and will be hoping to get a deal done in the January window. They could also look to get the move in the bag by offering to loan him back to Salzburg for the remainder of the season. That way everyone is a winner and there is a good chance this move will happen.

Neymar has made it clear on more than one occasion that he wants out of Paris Saint-Germain and he will no doubt be pushing for a move to Barcelona once again during the transfer window.

Again he may have to wait until the summer and much will depend on PSG being able to find a replacement, but it would not come as a complete surprise if Neymar to Barcelona did happen in this next window.

Jadon Sancho is in hot demand and although Borussia Dortmund are likely to do all they can to keep hold until at least the end of the season, Chelsea could make them an offer they cannot refuse.

Now that Chelsea’s transfer embargo has been lifted they are eager to spend and do not want to miss out on the in-demand English starlet. They are said to be in the box seat and if they make big enough offer, Dortmund may opt to cash in.

Paul Pogba is another unlikely one, but a switch away from Manchester United to Real Madrid cannot be completely ruled out.

Rarely does such a big move happen in a January window, but this is Paul Pogba, so you can expect the unexpected. United are the kind of club that can point blankly refuse to sell. However if they decide enough is enough they could be tempted to take the money and run.