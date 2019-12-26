Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle

Manchester United came from behind to secure a convincing 4-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

The pressure was on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at struggling Watford and they had to withstand some early pressure as Dwight Gayle wasted a decent opportunity for Newcastle.

However, just minutes later and the visitors were in front, as Joelinton teed up Matty Longstaff, who scored the winner when the two teams met at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture back in October, with the midfielder providing a cool finish into the bottom corner.

That goal appeared to spring the hosts into life and they did not take long to get back on level terms, although Anthony Martial’s curling shot from just inside the area should have been kept out by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Just as the Magpies were reeling from that goal, they conceded a second minutes later. This time Fabian Schar gave the ball away on the edge of his own box and Mason Greenwood was on hand to capitalise, with the teenager’s shot thundering against the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

There was even time for Man United to grab a third before the half-time break, with Marcus Rashford powering home a header from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross, although Newcastle were unhappy that goal was allowed to stand, as they felt Scott McTominay fouled Sean Longstaff in the build-up.

Solskjaer brought Paul Pogba on for McTominay at half-time and United were in complete cruise control when Martial made it 4-1 on 51 minutes, as he capitalised on a loose back-pass from Sean Longstaff before dinking the ball over the advancing Dubravka.

The Frenchman then came within inches of completing his hat-trick but his long-range strike cannoned off the inside of the post, although in truth, the game was already over as a contest.

The result moves Man United to within touching distance of the top-four, while Newcastle remain firmly in mid-table.