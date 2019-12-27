Is it time for a Premier League winter break?

Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the festive fixture schedule needs changing due to the unfair physical and mental toll on players.

Norwegian tactician Solskjaer, who is no stranger to playing over the festive period after doing so during his days at Old Trafford, is the latest manager to criticise the hectic fixture list in England over the winter months.

Just 48 hours and 25 minutes after wrapping up a 4-1 comeback win against Newcastle, the Red Devils will kick off their final Premier League match of 2019 at Burnley on Saturday – and those matches are part of a run of seven United games in 21 days.

It is an intense period for the 20-time English champions but Solskjaer is not alone in his calls for the players to be given a break, as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently said it is “a crime” for teams to have to play on both December 26 and 28.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson has also spoken about the need for a proper winter break and there is big support for his dream to become reality.

Jordan Henderson on the life of a Premier League footballer at Christmas, how Jurgen Klopp’s approach to the festive schedule has changed and why a proper winter break is required in England. #LFC https://t.co/WaTbqpzWbR — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 23, 2019

Although full of belief that his United squad can make it through the busy stage of the campaign, Solskjaer appears irked by the continuation of such scheduling over Christmas.

“I don’t think it is fair on the boys at all,” he said. “I don’t think it is fair to be expected to perform at the best of your level, both mentally and physically, 48 hours after you have played.

“But I think we are in the best position to perform on Saturday. One – the game was over after 45 minutes. Two – we are young.”

Asked if he ever sees English football changing, the United boss added: “You are a traditionalist country. You like your traditions. I can’t see it being changed, no, but it should be.”

So, with Solskjaer calling for a change in the scheduling, is it time the Football Association started listening?

In the major European leagues, a winter break is customary and there is an argument this time off helps international teams when it comes to major tournaments.

But even when you look at domestic benefits, players outside the Premier League are fresher when it comes to the Champions League and Europa League, while they also have a better chance to avoid injuries because they get a break away from the game.

Solskjaer is right, England like their traditions when it comes to football and taking festive football away from supporters could have a massive financial impact on clubs, while TV providers will miss the chance to bring in big revenue and ratings.