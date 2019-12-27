United wait on McTominay injury news

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suspects Scott McTominay suffered knee ligament damage during Manchester United's win over Newcastle.

Anthony Martial’s brace book-ended fine efforts from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford as the Red Devils got back to winning ways in style on Boxing Day.

The 4-1 triumph against Newcastle was an impressive response to Sunday’s humiliation at embattled Watford and Matty Longstaff’s early opener at Old Trafford, where an injury to McTominay was the only real negative.

Booked after just 24 seconds for a challenge on Sean Longstaff, the 23-year-old soon flew into hefty back-to-back challenges with the Longstaff brothers in the third minute.

McTominay looked in discomfort after but managed to play on until half-time, only for the Scotland international to be seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

The fact that he was able to play on suggests it is nothing serious, and United will know more once he has undergone tests, but it is a concern nonetheless.

“He’s done his ligament in the knee, probably,” Solskjaer said. “I don’t know how bad it is, so let’s see. “So, not sure if he’s going to be ready for Saturday (against Burnley) – probably not – but he’s healed quickly before.”

It would be a shock to see McTominay line up at Turf Moor, where United will be desperate to secure back-to-back victories heading into 2020.

They certainly stand every chance if they can repeat the spirit and attacking bite that saw off Newcastle, and Solskjaer was delighted with the reaction he got from his players.

“You saw the intent straight away, really, with the boys,” Solskjaer added. “The attitude was always to win the ball, go forward, you could see we flew into tackles. So, I was never worried about the reaction – there has always been a reaction.”

Now United just need to find consistency and cut out the bad results if they are to kick on and finish in the top four of the Premier League.