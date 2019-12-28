Solskjaer must solve United’s infuriating inconsistency

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must sort out Manchester United's sickly away form if he is to guide them back into the top four.

Ahead of Saturday evening’s tough examination at Burnley, the Red Devils are now just four points off the Champions League places in the top flight after disposing of Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

It was a festive performance to be proud of for Solskjaer, as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and the up-and-coming Mason Greenwood easily put the Magpies away.

Such was the level of control they exerted in the second half that it had the feel of a pre-season friendly at times and those watching on from a distance, without knowledge of United’s away-day woes, would surely be tipping them to overhaul Chelsea above them in the Premier League table and take their place back amongst Europe’s elite.

However, Solskjaer’s men are the definition of inconsistency at the moment and can forget about returning to the top table on the continent if they maintain their unpredictable and vastly contrary form.

At home, amid the comfort of the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ there are few problems. Solskjaer’s relatively inexperienced squad seem to thrive when tasked with taking the game to their opponents and the aforementioned attacking triumverate can pose any defence problems. Their movement, pace and eye for goal have been evident in recent weeks and they can be relied upon to put weaker teams to the sword over the course of the rest of the season.

But take this same team on the road and Solskjaer suddenly has issues. Insipid displays this season have become a frequent occurence that United’s travelling fans have had to put up with. Deserved defeats at West Ham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and, most recently, Watford, underline their fragility, while the 3-3 draw at Sheffield United – in which they were 2-0 down and going through the motions before a belated response – was symptomatic of the season as a whole.

United can be devastating and ruthless in attack but are all too often knocked out of their stride by an aggressive, up-for-it opponent and the same players desperate to impress on home soil – the likes of Fred, Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw to name three – appear to hide when the going gets tough.

Fans of a more positive persuasion will say ups and downs will natuarally occur with a young side that is slowly and patiently being built, while new big-money arrivals like Harry Maguire take time to bed in properly.

The problem is, such is the highly-competitive nature of the Premier League, they don’t have that time to waste if they are to make the top four.