Pogba sits out United win

The future of Paul Pogba is back in the spotlight after he sat out Manchester United’s 2-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the Frenchman was not ready to face Burnley, and his comments are sure to anger the Reds faithful, who are losing patience with the player.

Pogba returned from nearly three months out with an ankle injury as a substitute against Watford last weekend and played the second half of Thursday’s victory over Newcastle.

With Scott McTominay injured, Pogba had been tipped for a start against Burnley but did not make the short trip to Lancashire.

Solskjaer said: “He’s been out for a long while and it didn’t feel right, he reacted to (playing against Newcastle), so we’ll just have to take our time and get him ready for next time.

“When you’ve been out for such a while it’s always going to take time before you’re 100 per cent.”

United did not feel Pogba’s absence, though, with Fred particularly impressive as United made it back-to-back Premier League victories to finish the year.

Anthony Martial took advantage of an error by Charlie Taylor to score the opener just before half-time and Marcus Rashford secured the points with virtually the final kick of the game.

Solskjaer said: “It was a very good performance, very happy with the attitude and approach to the game. We knew we had to be on top of our game both on and off the ball.”

Regarding McTominay’s absence, Solskjaer estimated the midfielder will need around three or four weeks to recover from his knee injury.

The midfielder has made a habit of returning quickly from injuries in the past, but Solskjaer is unwilling to put an exact date on his return.

United travel to Arsenal on New Year’s Day and all eyes will be on the team-sheet to see if Pogba fancies it on this occasion.