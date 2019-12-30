Gedson link emerges as Solskjaer prepares to sort out United ‘deadwood’

Manchester United have been linked to Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to ship out some of the Red Devils' deadwood in 2020.

Sky Sports broke the story of United’s interest in the Portuguese midfielder on Monday and their record with Old Trafford targets last summer suggests it should be taken seriously.

The TV channel’s famous sources were spot on when they revealed United were planning on signing young winger Daniel James from Swansea City and, although it didn’t happen, they were correct in reporting the club’s interest in landing Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The Magpies put a huge £50million price-tag on their player’s head, so that was a non-starter, but Gedson is expected to come a lot cheaper.

The 20-year-old is one of a number of players Solskjaer and his staff are looking at ahead of the January transfer window.

He hasn’t featured in Benfica’s last seven games and is thought to have fallen out with the club’s head coach Bruno Lage.

Reports in Portugal on Monday claim there is interest from Lyon, who are languishing below mid-table in Ligue 1.

But Sky Sports claim representatives of the Portugal international have been in the UK attempting to broker a loan deal with a £34m option to buy.

The midfielder’s release clause is £102m but Benfica have conceded they won’t get that kind of money for an out-of-favour player.

He could turn out to be a bargain and would certainly fit the Solskjaer profile of a young, hungry player looking to take the next step in his career.

The Norwegian still must lessen the number of players who are no longer young, hungry or useful in his rebuild over the next two transfer windows.

He is expected to part with Marcos Rojo next month and the likes of Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw and even Jesse Lingard could follow later in 2020.

Jones has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford to the point that he doesn’t get a look in when all the centre-backs are fit – and his displays when he does get a start suggest he is fed up with the situation.

Matic is out of contract in the summer and would probably have been lined up to go in January if not for Scott McTominay’s recent injury.

Young is also set to become a free agent in 2020 and may bow out gracefully after nine years of service.

Brandon Williams’ quicker-than-expected progression puts Shaw’s future in doubt and Lingard, despite having been given so many chances to turn his dismal form around, still looks lost out on the football pitch.