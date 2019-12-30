Rojo heading for United exit door

Manchester United

Share







Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has reportedly been granted time off by the club ahead of an expected January exit from Old Trafford.

Argentina international Rojo appeared to have worked his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at the start of the season after a deadline-day move to Everton collapsed at the 11th hour.

However, the versatile 29-year-old defender has only made three Premier League appearances in total this term and has not played since October after suffering a muscle injury.

The former Sporting star has been back in training for the past fortnight but has been overlooked by the manager, who looks ready to move him on during the January transfer window.

Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly is also close to returning from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined for the past five months and his comeback will further limited the opportunities for Rojo, who has been at Old Trafford since August 2014.

Reports are claiming the unsettled defender has been given extra time off by United chiefs as an exit draws ever closer, with the Red Devils eager to get his rumoured £160,000-per-week wages off the bill.

The Toffees were said to be maintaining an interest in the Argentine but, with Carlo Ancelotti replacing the sacked Marco Silva, a move to Goodison Park now appears to be in jeopardy.

It is also thought a number of other Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Rojo’s situation, with the likes of Bournemouth and Aston Villa both looking to strengthen their defensive options.

However, wages could an issue for those teams and it is more likely he could leave England and head back to Europe, where he spent two years with Sporting after 12 months at Spartak Moscow.

United return to action on New Year’s Day when they make the trip to the Emirates to take on Arsenal, but there is not expected to be a place in the squad for Rojo.