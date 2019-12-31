Four strikers Man Utd may go for after Haaland blow

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not concerned about his attacking options after Manchester United missed out on the signing of Erling Braut Haaland this week.

But, although his team are scoring goals and winning games at the moment, they remain one injury away from dropping out of the hunt for the top four and potentially any silverware this season.

If Solskjaer’s job prospects hang on achieving something tangible with an admittedly young Red Devils squad this season, then he must drop down his list of striker targets and lure an alternative to Old Trafford.

Haaland would have been an outstanding addition to the ranks given his phenomenal goal record of 28 goals in 22 games for Red Bull Salzburg in the first half of the campaign.

He is the leading goalscorer in the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund have undoubtedly pulled off a bargain buy – in terms of the transfer fee at least – in landing the 19-year-old.

But United’s recruitment staff should have a list of alternatives to now chase because, having not replaced Romelu Lukaku in the summer, it would be a high risk strategy to attempt to finish the season with only Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as recognised forwards.

Finding a player to come in mid-season and abandon a club in the Champions League to potentially play Europa League football will simply not happen, so United are not going to be looking on the absolute top shelf.

But we have seen other clubs identify and nurture top talent from the far flung corners of the globe and there is no reason why United cannot do it.

The Red Devils’ scouts will already be poring over footage of Club Brugge after being pitted against the Belgian table-toppers in the Europa League second round.

Their opponents boast two African forwards who could augment Solskjaer’s triumvirate – centre forward Emmanuel Dennis (who has also been linked to Leicester City) and wide attacker Krepin Diatta.

Dennis, 22, has electric pace and caught Solskjaer’s eye when he scored two goals in Brugge’s 2-2 Champions League draw at Real Madrid in October.

United were actually linked to him several years ago when he was at Zorya Luhansk so they should have enough scouting reports to form an idea of his ability.

Likewise his teammate Diatta, who the Norwegian knows well from his time at his previous club Sarpsborg 08. The Senegal attacker has been dubbed ‘the new Sadio Mane’ and if the 20-year-old can develop in the same way his countryman has in the last few years, he will be a good purchase.

In the Bundesliga, United should be monitoring the progress of US international forward Josh Sargent at Werder Bremen.

The 19-year-old was a prolific scorer in youth football and has already found th enet five times in 12 full caps for his country.

And, having pulled a rabbit out of the hat with the addition of Javier Hernandez from Mexico in 2010, the Reds will be up to date on the progress of talented El Tri ace Jose Juan Macias.

Now 20, the striker has impressed at the Concacaf Under-20 Championships and the Toulon tournament and is now getting almost a goal a game for his country’s senior side.