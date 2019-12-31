Pogba agent Raiola reveals United concerns

Manchester United

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says he is concerned about Manchester United’s recent form - and suggested securing Champions League football is key.

There have been plenty of rumours regarding the France international’s future in Manchester ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Reports continue to suggest Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer of Pogba and would relish the prospect of seeing his countryman ply his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, from Raiola’s recent comments it seems unlikely Pogba will be leaving United next month but the player and agent want to see progress made at Old Trafford.

Having endured a tough start to the season, United are now up to fifth place in the Premier League standings and have a four-point gap between themselves and fourth-place Chelsea.

Working hard this year to make sure we start the next with a bang! 💥 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QU6LSveJJx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2019

A massive goal for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is securing Champions League football for next season and Raiola claims it’s imperative Pogba feels he is at a club going places if he’s to stay in Manchester.

Raiola told Sky Sports News: “I’m worried about that for my player. I’m not a fan of Manchester United but I have a very direct interest.

“As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United. That’s the kind of player he is and he will not act differently.

“Like Ole’s saying, it’s a work in progress now this club. He’s says he’s working on a team for next year. Let’s hope that it goes well for him because the world needs Manchester United on the top. Clearly they are not where they think they should be.”

The Red Devils are set to make a return to Premier League action on Wednesday when they make the trip down to north London to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.