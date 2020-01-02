Has Pogba played his last game for United?

Manchester United

Share







Manchester United have confirmed Paul Pogba needs an ankle operation and the cynics might claim the lay-off has been perfectly timed.

Who could blame them. The Reds have revealed the player is looking at another three weeks minimum on the sidelines, and that could give him just enough time to get a deal done before the transfer window closes.

The Frenchman has been out for the best part of three months as he continues to be dogged by an ankle injury but it looked as though he was finally on his way back after making substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle.

However he was out of the squad completely as United beat Burnley 2-0, with Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing after the game that the player had a pain in his ankle and did not feel as though he was fit enough to play.

Lacklustre United were again without Pogba as they slipped to a 2-0 loss at Arsenal on Wednesday night and now Solskjaer expects him to be missing for the whole of January.

Robin van Persie on Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United: "It is mysterious. They aren't full answers and there is a grey area. "I think it is important Paul speaks out and tells us how he feels." (BT Sports) #mufc #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/OcUZPKwSbh — TrackMUFC (@trackmufc) January 2, 2020

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer told reporters of the setback and another spell on the sidelines is on the cards.

“We have had scans and it is nothing major. It is something that has to be sorted and dealt with, within a time frame and he has been advised to do it as soon as,” the United boss said. “He probably will do it as soon as. He will be out for a three or four weeks probably.”

The whole situation has become something of a joke and does little to dispel the theory that Pogba does not want to play for the club anymore and is trying to force a move away from Old Trafford.

It is well known that Real Madrid want to sign him and Pogba is also keen on such a move, and supporters could not be blamed for thinking they are not being told the whole truth.

The window is now open and cynics might suggest a month on the sidelines will free Pogba up to finalise a move away from United.

It is fair to say that the United fans are now sick to the back teeth of the situation, and secretly Solskjaer will be too.

A move away now would suit everybody, but the Reds have to be careful with how they play the situation as not many clubs can afford him and they need to the biggest transfer fee possible.

Whether Pogba is actually injured could become a lot clearer over the next few weeks, but either way, there is a very good chance he may have played his last game for the club.