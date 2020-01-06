Solskjaer aiming for derby repeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Manchester United can replicate last month's Premier League victory over Manchester City when the two teams meet in the Carabao Cup.

The Manchester giants will lock horns for the second time this season when they meet in the first-leg of their semi-final showdown at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United claimed a 2-1 victory at the Etihad when the sides met in the Premier League last month and that victory came off the back of a similar result against Tottenham three days prior.

Solskjaer believes those two matches should be the blueprint for United going forward and he hopes his side can replicate the same kind of form when City visit the Theatre Of Dreams this week.

“Well, we’ve got to aim for performances like that,” Solskjaer told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “We had two good days against Tottenham and City, in a short spell. So, we know we can do that physically, but every game lives its own life.

“When you get highs like that, I’m sure we will look back on it and say ‘that’s the Man United we want to see’. But, we can still improve on that one.”

United’s form has been patchy since their victory over City on December 7, as they have lost to Watford and Arsenal over recent weeks and drew a blank during their FA Cup third-round clash with Wolves last time out.

City, by contrast, have won seven of their eight games across all competitions since their derby defeat, but Solskjaer does not feel form will come into the equation when the two rivals lock horns once again.

“Of course, they [Man City] are back winning games and they’re confident,” the Norwegian added. “But I think form goes out the window when we play each other.

