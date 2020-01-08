United youngster set for pay hike

Scott McTominay is set to receive a lucrative salary increase - less than 12 months after agreeing a £40,000-per-week deal.

The Manchester United and Scotland midfielder is expected to be out for a few months after suffering a knee injury over the festive period playing in the victory over Newcastle United.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the absence of the talented 21-year-old will be a “big blow”, having underlined his credentials during the first half the campaign.

McTominay, however, can look forward to the Red Devils rewarding his elevated status within the squad, with his employers poised to hike his pay.

The Lancaster-born starlet agreed a new deal last January until 2023, with the Manchester giants also including a number of financial uplifts, based on continued progress.

It is understood the academy graduate has already hit some of his targets and can expect to be moved up to the next pay bracket – on around £70,000-per-week.

McTominay grasped his senior chance last term under former boss Jose Mourinho, who was effusive in his praise for the Scot when he played a starring role in United’s 2-1 win over his Tottenham Hotspur team last month.

Prior to his knee injury, the United man was starting to develop a promising partnership alongside Brazilian team-mate Fred at the heart of Solskjaer’s engine room.

McTominay has made 23 appearances and scored three times this season, impressively picking up the slack due to Paul Pogba’s ongoing ankle issues since late September.

United make it a rule not to hand big money to their younger first-team players until they have shown their true mettle, and are delighted how McTominay has maintained an upward trajectory since his last wage acknowledgement.

McTominay was not part of the side that lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg on Tuesday – a performance that Solskjaer called “the worst we have played this season”.