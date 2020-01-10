Manchester United v Norwich Team News

Manchester United will be going all out to put in a much-improved performance against Norwich after their EFL Cup humbling on Tuesday.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking for a positive reaction to his side’s midweek defeat to cross city rivals Manchesterl City in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg – a performance he labelled as one of the worst under his stewardship.

United were never at the races in that clash and the boss is likely to make changes as they return to the Premier League and the race to be in the top four. United currently sit in fifth spot behind Chelsea although they trail the Blues by five points.

England defender Harry Maguire could make a surprise return from a a hip injury he suffered in last weekend’s FA Cup draw with Wolves. There had been reports he could be sidelined for several weeks, but United boss Solskjaer insisted the problem is not that serious.

The Norwegian said: “He’s got a chance, it’s a minor thing. I don’t know where the reports are coming from. You might have mistaken him for Harry Kane. He’s going to go through training and see how he reacts.”

Solskjaer will also be without Jesse Lingard through illness, while he revealed midfielder Scott McTominay’s knee injury is likely to keep him out until next month.

Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were both due to play for the Under-23s on Friday as they step up their comebacks from long-term knee problems but will not feature against Daniel Farke’s visiting side.

The Norwich boss has his own injury worries and could be without as many as six first-team players but he will go back to the strongest side he can pick.

Top striker Teemu Pukki was not risked in the FA Cup win over Preston due to a hamstring injury and he remains a doubt for the trip to Old Trafford but he will be handed a late test.

Adam Idah will be itching to deputise after scoring a hat-trick for the Premier League’s bottom club last time out.