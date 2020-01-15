Solskjaer reacts to England talk over young Manchester United star

Mason Greenwood has made a big impact at Manchester United this season and is there a chance he could feature for his country at Euro 2020?

At 18 years of age, the forward has already shown his ability in and around the penalty box and undoubtedly has a big future ahead of him.

But can England use him, as an almost-unknown quantity, to good effect as an impact player at this summer’s European Championships?

Captain Harry Kane is now looking a doubt for the tournament, having been told he needs surgery on his hamstring, so Gareth Southgate must now consider his other striking options.

On the rare occasions when Kane hasn’t been available, the Three Lions have used the likes of Callum Wilson, Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the main striking role.

Wilson’s form, like his club Bournemouth, has dipped this term and there is a real prospect that he will not be included in the squad.

Abraham has impressed for Chelsea this term, scoring 13 goals to date, while Rashford clearly has the ability to make an impact on the big stage.

But if Southgate wanted to try a different approach, Greenwood could be the way to go – although his manager is not so sure.

When asked about a potential England call-up this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Let the boy settle in now first before we talk about England and Euros, his focus has to be on playing more for us, improving and when he plays more for us that’ll happen by itself.

“He’s just been picked for the U21s, so he’s focusing on his football.”

Despite Solskjaer’s comments, there’s no doubt Southgate and his coaching team will be keeping close tabs on the teenager for the remainder of the season.

England’s other striking options include Southampton’s in-form frontman Danny Ings, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin or moving Raheem Sterling to play through the middle.

There’s certainly a lot to think about for the Three Lions boss, with just 149 days to go until the start of the tournament.

England kick off their Group D campaign on June 14, when they face Croatia at Wembley in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final.