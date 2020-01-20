Solskjaer looking for short-term transfer options

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to discuss the possible arrival of Bruno Fernandes but hinted that Manchester United do need new players in this transfer window.

Solksjaer revealed he is likely to be without Marcus Rashford for at least six weeks due to a back injury picked up in the FA Cup win over Wolves last week, and that means a new striker is needed before the deadline passes on January 31.

A number of names are being mentioned, including Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, and the clock is now ticking before the deadline passes.

It is not only a striker that is needed. Rashford has joined Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay on the injury list, and the situation could force Solskjaer to look for short-term replacements over the next 11 days.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat against fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday, Solskjaer suggested that his squad do need some help to get them through until the end of the season.

“When you miss Scott, Paul, Marcus any club and any team will notice that. So that might mean that we might look at some short term deals to take us to the summer. It might not,” he said.

One player that is definitely on the wanted list is Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is a long-term target and a player who is definitely a lot more than a short-term solution to fill a hole.

However there have been reports that negotiations have hit a snag, with United refusing to pay the kind of money that Sporting are asking for.

Solskjaer was not in the mood to talk about the situation though.

“Today is not about the transfer window,” he added. “It can’t be about that because we’ve just had a game against the best team in the country at the moment. If there are no questions about the game we can move on.”