United could miss out on summer target

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of the Foxes’ schemer, with the Red Devils believed to be leading the race to land his £70m-rated signature.

The playmaker, however, has been warned he risks being “pulled under” if he were to make the move to United, who are still a long way from recapturing their former glories.

Bosses at the King Power Stadium have made it clear the 23-year-old will not be leaving in the next few days, despite reports the Manchester giants are willing to pay a premium to acquire him now

Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Steve Nicol, now a respected TV pundit in America, said: “Under normal circumstances this would kind of be a no brainer (choosing United), somebody like him, playing at a provincial side shall we call them in Leicester City

“The big guns of Manchester United come calling for you and it’s only a matter of, can the two clubs sort it out, financially? That’s what used to happen.”

Nicol added to American ESPN: “The bottom line is, is it going to benefit this guy (Maddison) going to United right now? I don’t think it would. I think it would help him to keep playing in the way he has at Leicester.

“Wait for a Liverpool or a Manchester City. Because right now, going to Man United, I think is pulling people under.”

United scouts have been tracking Maddison for over 12 months and are said to be willing to pay him £200,000-per-week – double his present Leicester salary – surely giving the Three Lions star plenty to think about.