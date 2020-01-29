United could miss out on summer target
Manchester United
Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison has been urged to join Liverpool or Manchester City rather than make a switch to United next summer.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of the Foxes’ schemer, with the Red Devils believed to be leading the race to land his £70m-rated signature.
Bosses at the King Power Stadium have made it clear the 23-year-old will not be leaving in the next few days, despite reports the Manchester giants are willing to pay a premium to acquire him now
United insiders are confident Maddison
can be tempted into moving to the Theatre of Dreams at the end of the season, even if there is no Champions League football on the menu.
The playmaker, however, has been warned he risks being “pulled under” if he were to make the move to United, who are still a long way from recapturing their former glories.
Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Steve Nicol, now a respected TV pundit in America, said: “Under normal circumstances this would kind of be a no brainer (choosing United), somebody like him, playing at a provincial side shall we call them in Leicester City
“The big guns of Manchester United come calling for you and it’s only a matter of, can the two clubs sort it out, financially? That’s what used to happen.”
Nicol added to American ESPN: “The bottom line is, is it going to benefit this guy (Maddison) going to United right now? I don’t think it would. I think it would help him to keep playing in the way he has at Leicester.
“Wait for a Liverpool or a Manchester City. Because right now, going to Man United, I think is pulling people under.”
United scouts have been tracking Maddison for over 12 months and are said to be willing to pay him £200,000-per-week – double his present Leicester salary – surely giving the Three Lions star plenty to think about.