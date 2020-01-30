Fernandes ready to give ‘everything’ after sealing Manchester United move

Manchester United have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with the Portugal international promising to give "everything".

The Red Devils have been planning to sign Fernandes for the last 12 months and the two clubs finally agreed a deal on Wednesday.

Fernandes has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Theatre of Dreams, with United paying £47million for his services.

Add-ons may see the deal increase to £67.7million and his transfer is now the biggest to go through in the current January transfer window.

Fernandes is the latest player to make the move from Sporting to Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Marcos Rojo all doing so in the past.

📂 We'll file this under things we love to see 😎 pic.twitter.com/fIV9p2ijuB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

He has the option to extend his deal for a further year and says he cannot wait to get started.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” he told the club’s official website.

“I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.”

The Maia-born playmaker only joined Sporting in 2018 from Sampdoria but he leaves Portugal with a superb record. He scored 64 goals in 137 appearances although he was unable to win the league during his spell in Portugal.

Fernandes joins United just a day before the end of the transfer window and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping he can help the club finish in the top four this season.

United are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea as they prepare to host Wolves on Saturday evening.