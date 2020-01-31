Matic still holding out for Manchester United deal

Manchester United

Share







Nemanja Matic says talks have yet to begin over a new deal with Manchester United but hopes he gets the chance to stay at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old’s future with the Reds has been shrouded in doubt for some time as he is due to fall out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to pen a new one.

He will be able to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season unless United tie him down, and he will not be short of offers if he does become available.

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs to be linked, and there are sure to be more interested if he does become a free agent.

However, as far as the Serbian is concerned, the only thing that matters to him right now is penning a new deal with the Reds.

The fact that he has started the last six games for United, bodes well, but they have yet to open talks, which is a bit of a concern for him.

Solskjaer on Nemanja Matic: 'He is playing the best football since I've been here.' #mufc https://t.co/ancfE6mvL0 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) January 29, 2020

Matic scored and starred in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in midweek and hopes to do enough to earn a new deal between now and the end of the season.

“I’ve got a contract until the end of the season,” Matic told reporters. “I’m at Carrington every day and open to talk if they think I can help. If not, life will go on.

“No discussions have happened yet, but my position is clear. It’s a pleasure to represent this club. I came here to win and if they want me to stay then, of course, I’ll give my best to win trophies.”

United are of course going through a rebuild and have just snapped up midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon for £47million, with further new arrivals expected in the coming months.

However, there surely remains a place in the squad for a player of Matic’s quality and experience, especially considering he is only 31.