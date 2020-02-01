Solskjaer compares Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United legend

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United January buy Bruno Fernandes is a similar type of player to club legend Paul Scholes.

Scholes spent his entire career at Old Trafford and reversed his decision to retire in 2012 due to an injury crisis at United.

The former England international managed 155 goals in 718 games for United and won 11 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns and three FA Cups during his playing career.

The retired midfielder is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest ever players and Solskjaer – who played alongside Scholes between 1996 and 2007 – says Fernandes shares a number of attributes with his former team-mate.

“He is a goal scoring and assisting midfielder, a little bit like Paul Scholes,” Solskjaer told the media on Friday.

“He can strike a ball fantastically. He has got such a wonderful technique, but he also is going to get assists from set plays and from his range of passes.

“He is a similar type to Scholesy, fiery, passionate, hates losing and same number [18] on the back of the shirt.”

United had been tracking Fernandes for some time and finally managed to reach an agreement with Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon this week after lengthy negotiations.

The Old Trafford outfit have paid an initial fee of £47million for the 25-year-old and the deal could potentially cost up to a reported £68million.

Fernandes has signed a five-year deal at United with the option of a further year and could make his debut against Wolves on Saturday.

The Portugal international has trained with his new team-mates but it remains to be seen as to whether or not Solskjaer will hand him a start or a place on the bench.

Fellow January recruit Odion Ighalo won’t be involved after completing a loan move from China’s Shanghai Shenhua.