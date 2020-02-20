Club Brugge v Manchester United team news

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted Odion Ighalo could make his first start in Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Club Brugge on Thursday.

The United boss has confirmed that Marcus Rashford could miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his lower back and with doubts also hanging over the fitness of Mason Greenwood, Solskjaer is again lacking options in attack.

It means 30-year-old Ighalo could be in line for his first start after coming on as a late substitute in Monday night’s win over Chelsea.

“Odion is a different type of striker,” Solskjaer said. “We have seen him in training. He knows how to play as a centre-forward – he’s a fantastic professional and human. We need to give him as much game time as possible.”

Meanwhile, Greenwood was absent from training ahead of the game. Solskjaer’s squad trained at their Carrington base on Wednesday before their flight to Belgium.

Greenwood, who was an unused substitute at Chelsea, was not part of the group but midfielder Scott McTominay took part in the open session as he closes in on a return to action.

▪️ Will @VLindelof return for our round-of-32 tie?

▪️ The fitness of @MasonGreenwood

Scotland international McTominay has not played since suffering a knee injury during the 4-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day but he did not travel as the game will come too soon.

Axel Tuanzebe and Victor Lindelof also took part in training, even though Lindelof missed the victory at Stamford Bridge through illness.

Teenage midfielder Connor Stanley trained with the first team as he is not part of the squad that had earlier flown to Belgium ahead of a youth friendly with Club Brugge.

Brugge are boosted by the news key duo Clinton Mata and Krépin Diatta are available again following suspension, while former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will take his place between the sticks.