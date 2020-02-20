United resigned to Chong exit following bumper Inter offer

Manchester United

Inter Milan have offered young attacker Tahith Chong £50,000-per-week to quit Manchester United this summer, sources familiar with the talks have stated.

And Manchester United chiefs are seemingly ‘increasingly resigned’ to the academy graduate walking away for free when his contract runs out this June.

The Red Devils have held last-ditch talks but the talented 20-year-old appears to have set his heart on quitting for the Nerazzurri, who have overtaken rivals Juventus in the race for his signature.

Chong arrived from Feyenoord’s academy in 2016 and he has made eight senior appearances this season, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to demonstrate to the Netherlands Under-21 starlet that his first-team aspirations can be fully met at Old Trafford.

However, it appears unlikely he will get another playing opportunity tonight in Belgium for United’s Europa League first leg tie in the round of 32 against Club Brugge, having missed training early on Wednesday morning.

United are accused in some quarters of taking their eye off the ball when it comes to Chong and his fellow starlet Angel Gomes, allowing both to enter the final year of their deals, while handing big money renewals to the likes of Juan Mata and Phil Jones.

Both youngsters are fiercely ambitious and United are believed to have offered around £30,000-per-week, with a firm promise of incremental rises over the next three years.

Inter officials, however, are understood to have floated Chong a deal which is worth almost double what is currently on the table in Manchester, after a healthy signing-on bonus is also factored in.

United maintain a firm stance when it comes to handing their youngsters big salaries before they have actually made it, even if Chong is considered one of their brightest prospects.

Striker Mason Greenwood agreed wages before Christmas of £30,000-per-week and United see absolutely no justification for them to treat Chong any differently.