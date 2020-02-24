Solskjaer compares new boy to Manchester United greats once again

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United's big-money January signing put in yet another man-of-the-match display.

Summer interest in the 25-year-old turned into an active pursuit last month, with protracted negotiations with Sporting Lisbon finally bearing fruit towards the end of the transfer window.

Fernandes arrived for an initial 55 million euros (£46.6million) and, while that could rise to 80 million euros (£67.7million) if a variety of targets are reached, United look to have struck a good deal.

Questions have been raised regards United’s recruitment in recent years, but they look to have landed a good one here if his first few games are anything to go by.

The Portugal international has been man of the match in all three United starts to date, having followed up fine displays against Wolves and Chelsea with a goal and an assist as Watford were beaten 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Solskjaer says United have got a good deal and is very pleased with the way he has settled in and performed, and believes the supporters have also taken to him quickly.

Not for the first time the Reds boss has also gone as far as comparing him to two United greats, which is some call.

“Some players take some time in warming up but he felt confident straight away,” he said. “He’s a bit of a mix between (Paul) Scholes and (Juan Sebastian) Veron, to be fair.

“He’s got the temperament maybe of Veron and a lot of the quality of him and Scholesy.”

Solskjaer says Fernandes is a “big piece” in the team that United are looking to build, while Anthony Martial has shown this week that he too can be a key component.

Monday’s header at Chelsea was followed by a fine goal at Club Brugge in the Europa League and a clever clipped finish past Ben Foster on Sunday.

Solskjaer also praised 18-year-old Mason Greenwood after wrapping up the 3-0 win with a thunderous strike off the underside of the crossbar, so too improving defender Luke Shaw, who followed up another fine display at the back.