Fosu-Mensah excited to fight for his place at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah says he will not give up on his dream of becoming a first-team star after a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since April 2019 after sustaining ligament damage while playing in the Premier League against Everton.

He was playing on loan for Fulham during that game, and he returned to Old Trafford for treatment before going under the knife.

After a prolonged period of rehabilitation, Fosu-Mensah returned for United’s Under-23s team against Stoke City on Monday night.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be expecting him to play a few more games with the 23s, but the Netherlands international says he is already focused on a first-team return.

Two first-team Reds are set to start for the #MUAcademy U23s tonight as they step up their return to fitness 💪 #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 2, 2020

He told the club’s official website: “As you know it was a big injury and I feel blessed to be able to play again, and I’m happy to have these 90 minutes under my belt.

“I feel fit, yeah. The fitness coaches have been working me very hard, so I feel good.

“It is the first big injury of my career, and it has almost been one year out. It has been a big test, but I have so many good people around me to keep me motivated, to keep me working hard. So I am going to keep my body healthy, work hard and fight for this club.”

Fosu-Mensah was just 16 when he joined the Red Devils from Ajax in 2014 but he has made only 12 Premier League appearances for the club.

He has also spent time on loan at Crystal Palace and he will be looking to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at right-back, while he is also an option in central defence.

United are next in action on Thursday night when they travel to Pride Park to take on Derby County in the FA Cup before they then face Manchester City in the league on Sunday afternoon, with the Red Devils still aiming for a top four spot this season.