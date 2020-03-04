Manchester United happy with Grealish reports ahead of summer bid

Manchester United

Share







Bosses at Old Trafford hear 'only good things' about the character of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, according to Manchester United insiders.

The Red Devils are reportedly in pole position to sign the talented 24-year-old, having tracked the Brummie schemer for 18 months.

United supporters are also getting their hopes up that Grealish would snub interest from rivals Manchester City and rock up this summer at the Theatre of Dreams.

There is still the small matter of Villa allowing their young talisman to leave although the smart money will be on them cashing in to the tune of £70m, certainly if they do fail to avoid the Premier League drop.

It’s understood United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his backroom staff are doing their own ‘due diligence’ on a player whose early lifestyle choices received criticism in some sections of the media.

Jack Grealish for England? • "For me, this kid is the most talented player we've seen since Gazza." 😮🤩 • "He will have to make that step to come to a top, top club." 📈 It's safe to say Joe Cole is a BIG fan of the Villa captain… #EarlyKickOff pic.twitter.com/gmhq5LPtwI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 29, 2020

The Manchester giants are now big advocates of researching what makes their primary transfer targets tick, including how they conduct themselves away from the pitch.

Grealish has friends in Manchester and has been regularly spotted in some of the restaurants around the city, happily accepting requests for autographs and pictures.

United know Grealish is contracted until 2023 at Villa Park and are impressed by reports he is the last to leave the training ground, accepting the captain’s role with relish at his boyhood club.

Suggestions of a release clause of £50m is news to the Manchester giants, however, who are increasingly moving towards a policy of signing the best of young British talent.

Solskjaer, in particular, wants individuals who can cope with being in the public glare at a club such as United without letting the high-profile status go to their heads – which is why they are encouraged further by what they are hearing back on Grealish.