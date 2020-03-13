Goals not necessarily the target for Manchester United star James

Manchester United winger Daniel James says he gives “a lot more than goals” after ending his scoring drought against LASK.

James managed three goals in his first four Premier League games for United and was also on target for Wales in September.

However, the former Swansea star then went 32 games without a goal until his effort against Austrian outfit LASK in the first leg of United’s last-16 Europa League tie on Thursday.

James hit United’s second in a 5-0 rout and was delighted to get back among the goals, but he insists he should not be judged on his scoring record alone.

“It is nice to score. Maybe I haven’t scored as many goals as I wanted to recently. I got off to a good start, but recently it has not been at the standards that I have wanted to be,” he told MUTV.

“As a player, I give a lot more than goals, I try to create them and work hard for the team, but [against LASK] was about getting off the mark and now I can capitalise to get more now.”

James has managed six assists in 27 Premier League appearances for United this term.

United were due to face LASK in the second leg next Thursday, but the game has now been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All elite level football in England has been suspended until at least April 3 and it is unclear when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will welcome LASK to Old Trafford, or indeed when the Europa League will finish.