Bruce crossing fingers over Shelvey fitness

Newcastle United

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce harbours hopes of a return to action for Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron, as the Magpies prepare to face Crystal Palace.

The St James’ Park physio table has seen a fair amount of action lately; eight first-team players were unavailable for the 1-0 defeat against Burnley at the weekend, with Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles and Karl Darlow among those out of contention.

But Bruce is more optimistic when it comes to Shelvey and Almiron, giving each a 50-50 chance of making the cut this weekend. With the 25-year-old Paraguayan missing his first Premier League game of the season at Turf Moor, his return following a tight hamstring would be a welcome one on Tyneside as the Magpies look to gain ground on the European spots.

Shelvey was himself sat out with a calf problem; the 27-year-old having been in fine form before succumbing to injury, netting three goals in as many games as Newcastle held champions Manchester City to a draw, before taking three points off Sheffield United and Southampton.

“At this particular time of year, games come thick and fast and injuries can be a bit cruel to you”, said former Aston Villa and Sunderland boss Bruce. “Hopefully we can get one or two fit and see how we are then.”

The Magpies boss spoke as his players and staff made their yearly Christmas visit to the city’s Royal Victoria Infirmary. First-teamers were joined by members of the women’s and under-23 squads, spending time with patients, families and hospital workers as they aimed to spread some festive cheer.

📺 Jonjo Shelvey spoke to NUFC TV today as the players visited Newcastle RVI, and the midfielder – who has three goals in his last three games – updated supporters on the injury which saw him miss United's last match. Watch the full interview: https://t.co/DWp1fPsaCJ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/HKWTHgkuqR — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 17, 2019

Only a point separates Newcastle and this weekend’s opponents, but Palace have injury woes of their own to contend with. On the back of a 1-1 draw in Monday’s M23 derby against Brighton, manager Roy Hodgson has lamented the ‘worst injury crisis’ he has seen during his time at Selhurst. Ex-Newcastle winger Andros Townsend missed the game, as did centre-half Gary Cahill, who needed knee surgery.

Three members of the bench had no prior first-team experience as Palace try to pull through the season’s busiest period with a decimated squad; full-backs Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp are also ruled out, with replacement Jairo Riedewald forced off at half-time on Monday with a hip problem. Joel Ward is also unavailable.