Diarra opens up on transfer speculation

Le Mans winger Stephane Diarra says he is flattered to hear of reported interest in his services from Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Ivorian Diarra has been a revelation for Le Mans, having helped the club earn promotion to the Championnat National last season when on loan from Rennes before his move was made permanent for £450,000.

The 21-year-old has continued to catch the eye in Ligue 2 this term and his impressive performances have kept the club in with a chance of staying up, as they only occupy the relegation play-off place on goal difference.

Premier League duo Newcastle and Leicester are both said to be keeping close tabs on the winger, whose pace and willingness to run at defenders would be a great addition to the two English teams.

It is thought a January offer could be made by the Magpies and the Foxes as they would only have to shell out around £1million, an amount which would help Le Mans massively.

Diarra was recently asked about the rumoured interest and although unsure whether he would want to leave in the New Year, the winger says it is nice to hear clubs are looking at him.

“It’s good to know that several clubs follow you, but leaving Le Mans this winter? I don’t know,” he told Goal. “I need to stay focused on my season. I’ll watch what is going on and we will see.

“I have to progress in a lot of areas but especially on efficiency – that’s the biggest point for me. I have to do more and work on my final ball. Things are good today but not good enough.”

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has suggested there will be little money to spend at St James’ Park in January although the potential addition of Diarra would not break the bank for owner Mike Ashley, who may be willing to sanction a move if there is the potential of big sell-on value.