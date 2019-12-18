Shelvey targeting Palace return

Newcastle United

Share







Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is hoping to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Crystal Palace.

Shelvey wasn’t in Steve Bruce’s plans at the start of the season but has forced his way into the frame and will likely face Palace if fit.

The midfielder has hit five goals this term, his best league haul since 2016-17, and has emerged as their talisman.

Newcastle have massively benefited from Shelvey’s form and they welcome Palace to St James’ Park sitting 11th, seven points clear of relegation.

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1206612450281492481?s=20

A win over the Eagles would move Newcastle above them in the standings and get them back on track after losing 1-0 to Burnley last weekend.

The 27-year-old wasn’t involved in that defeat after picking up a calf strain during a training session.

It’s understood he could have played with the issue but Newcastle’s medical team advised the problem may escalate, so he was not risked.

After taking a week off, Shelvey is set to return to training on Thursday in the hope of being ready for Saturday’s outing.

Shelvey said: “It’s probably key to miss one game rather than six or seven if I’d made it worse.

“I should be back training by Thursday, so that’ll give me a chance to play on Saturday, so fingers crossed. I didn’t want to miss the game on Saturday. I still asked if I could play but the medical staff made a decision to miss that game.”

His return to the fold will be music to the ears of Newcastle fans as fixtures start to come thick and fast over the remaining weeks of 2019.

Saturday’s clash with Palace is followed swiftly by a Boxing Day trip to Manchester United and they round off the year back at home against Everton on December 28.