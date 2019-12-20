Bruce brushes off concerns over goal-shy Almiron

Steve Bruce has said Miguel Almiron's goal drought for Newcastle isn't concerning him as he contributes in plenty of other ways.

The Paraguay international is due to return to action on Saturday when Crystal Palace visit St James’ Park, the 25-year-old having sat out last weekend’s loss at Burnley with a hamstring injury.

The Magpies didn’t manage a shot on target at Turf Moor as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat but will hope Almiron can aid their limited attack.

The north-east outfit broke their transfer record to sign the creative midfielder last January, shelling out £21million to bring him in from MLS side Atlanta United.

Almiron arrived in England having netted 12 goals and registered 13 assists during his final season in Atlanta but he hasn’t been able to replicate that kind of form in the Premier League.

Almiron has only managed one assist in 26 appearances for Newcastle, while he has yet to find the back of the net in any competition.

The scrutiny over Almiron’s lack of a goal appears to grow week-on-week but Bruce has defended the South American, insisting he makes a vital contribution to his team every time he steps out on the pitch.

He said: “I understand that he hasn’t scored. After speaking to a lot of people about last year in January when he arrived, he gave the impetus to the team, and really nothing has changed in that respect, as far as I’m concerned.

“Look, we’d love him to score a few more goals, of course we would, but he works every day as if it is his last, he’s a wonderful professional, a great lad, good player, so I’ve got no problems with Almiron because of what he gives the team and the threat he causes a team.”

Only Watford and Crystal Palace have managed fewer goals than Newcastle’s tally of 17 this season in the Premier League so it would be a much-needed boost were Almiron to start finding the back of the net.