Five 2019-20 Premier League transfer flops

Newcastle United

With the January transfer window approaching, it is important to note that not all transfers turn out to be successful.

Transfers are such a huge part of the game now and the off-season months are dominated by speculation. Clubs do all they can to bring in the right players for the right price but sometimes they fail.

Here are five players who have not lived up their billing so far in the Premier League this season since joining in the summer.

Joelinton

The Brazilian forward was a huge-money capture by Newcastle’s standards in the summer, when they spent £40million to bring in the forward from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, where he’d scored seven goals in 26 games last season.

He was handed the famous number nine shirt at St James’ Park and was expected to lead the line in their new-look attack.

However, his goal return has been pitiful – just one strike in 17 games, in a 1-0 win against Tottenham in August.

Not only has his goal record been poor, he doesn’t ever look like scoring.

He usually drops far too deep and fails to get in the box and if things are to work out for him in the north east, tactics must be adjusted to suit him.

Roberto

Signed as a second-choice goalkeeper from Espanyol in the summer, Roberto was supposed to be the safe and reliable deputy to the usually outstanding Lukasz Fabianski.

When the Pole suffered a hip injury in September, the 33-year-old Spaniard was handed his opportunity.

He did not take it – in seven Premier League appearances, he conceded 16 goals, a lot of them he was culpable for. It led to him being dropped in favour of David Martin, who has performed admirably in his absence.

There are now huge doubts as to whether he will play for the Hammers again.

Che Adams

Can’t wait to get started @Southamptonfc. Thank you for all the positive messages and welcome so far. See you soon!🔴⚪️#SaintsFC @ Southampton FC Training Ground https://t.co/tFtmkHKZmQ — Ché Adams (@CheAdams_) July 1, 2019

Some players can shine in the Championship and make the step up to the Premier League with ease.

Che Adams doesn’t look like one of them based on his spell at Southampton so far.

Signed from Birmingham for £15million, Adams scored 22 in 46 for Blues last season.

However, he has failed to score for his new club in 14 games.

He has been a victim of their poor start to the season with Ralph Hasenhuttl taking him out of the firing line.

Since then, Southampton have improved with Danny Ings and Shane Long up front and Adams is struggling to get a game.

Wesley

It has not been the best time for Brazilian number nines in the Premier League this season.

One of two players to join Villa from Belgian outfit Club Bruges, Wesley was tasked with replacing Tammy Abraham’s goals from their season in the Championship.

It sounded like a daunting task and it is one the 23-year-old is struggling with.

He has fared slightly better than compatriot Joelinton, but no Premier League goals since early October suggests he is still not up to speed in English football.

Tanguy Ndombele

Here's every word Jose Mourinho has just said. I asked him about Tanguy Ndombele and his role in the team going forward and he spoke about Alderweireld's new deal, the part he played, if other new deals will follow, Chelsea, Lloris' return and plenty more. https://t.co/iM90GtqWUs — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) December 20, 2019

Much was expected of the Frenchman when Spurs broke their club record to sign him for £65million from Lyon.

He had a burgeoning reputation as a midfield all-rounder and made a great start as he fired in from the edge of the box on his debut in the 3-1 win against Aston Villa.

However, injuries have curtailed his season and a change of manager has not helped either.

It might be harsh to label him a flop, but he hasn’t lived up to his billing so far.