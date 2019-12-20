Newcastle v Crystal Palace Team News

Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has suggested both Miguel Almiron and Jonjo Shelvey will be back when Newcastle host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The duo missed last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley, Almiron absent through a hamstring issue, while Shelvey was nursing a calf problem, but both returned to training this week.

Bruce has suggested they will undergo late fitness tests but, having seen them in action, has suggested they will be ready to go.

“Almiron and Shelvey have a chance,” Bruce told reporters. “As we speak at the moment, we haven’t seen them just yet but they both seemed OK yesterday. The risk would have been last week.”

Allan Saint-Maximin, Ki Sung-yueng and Ciaran Clark are all doubts, while Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles are long-term absentees.

Newcastle are looking to go eight unbeaten at home in the Premier League for the first time since April 2012, They face a Palace team who thrive on the road.

📺 Steve Bruce spoke with the press this morning as he previewed tomorrow's visit of Crystal Palace to St. James' Park. You can watch his press conference in full for free over on NUFC TV now. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 20, 2019

The Eagles beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford in August and have lost just one of their last five away matches.

Gary Cahill, Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt and Joel Ward are all out of the game due to injury, while Mamadou Sakho is suspended to add to the defensive crisis.

Winger Andros Townsend is also absent for the visitors, preventing him from taking on his former club.

The pair have earned a reputation for playing out matches lacking entertainment in recent years, with their last five meetings featuring under 2.5 goals.

Newcastle also average one goal at home, the same as Palace when they are away from Selhurst Park.

The visitors did win 1-0 at St James’ last term, Luka Milivojevic netting from the penalty spot after the duo had played out a goalless draw in SE25 the previous September.