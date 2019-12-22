Bruce salutes Toon match-winner Almiron

Newcastle United

Steve Bruce saluted Miguel Almiron after he finally ended his drought in style as Newcastle snatched a priceless Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old Paraguay international, a £21million signing, marked his 27th appearance for the Magpies with his first goal, in the process claiming a 1-0 victory which was celebrated wildly at St James’ Park.

Head coach Bruce, whose backing for the player he inherited from predecessor Rafael Benitez has been unstinting, could not hide his delight after the game.

“My mates told me last January when he came in that he lit the place up, that he gave a sparkle to the place, and I can see why,” Bruce said. “Of course along the way, he needs to score a goal and thankfully today, he’s done it.”

Almiron’s big moment came seven minutes from time when he fired home from close range after Andy Carroll had headed down Fabian Schar’s cross, and the booking he received for removing his shirt as his emotions took over will hardly have registered.

That said, had it not been for keeper Martin Dubravka, who had earlier saved from Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur and Christian Benteke, his strike might have counted for significantly less.

“Dubravka is a very, very good goalkeeper, as he’s proving,” Bruce added. “He’s made two, three saves – the one in the first half, I thought, was the best one. I think he would expect to make the other two, but the one in the first half, I thought, was outstanding.”

Having started brightly, Newcastle rather lost their way and Palace looked the more likely to take the points until Almiron’s intervention, and that was a source of frustration for Eagles boss Roy Hodgson.

Newcastle will be looking to build on the win and their recent upturn in form which has taken them up to ninth in the Premier League table, when they travel to Manchester United on Boxing Day.