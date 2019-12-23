Bruce confident Joelinton will come good

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is adamant goal-shy Joelinton can handle the pressure on his shoulders and rediscover his scoring touch.

Former Brazil Under-17 Joelinton became Newcastle’s club-record signing this summer after arriving from Hoffenheim for £40million, surpassing the £20million that was spent on Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United in January this year.

It took the 23-year-old until his third game of the Premier League season to get off the mark for the Magpies, scoring the only goal in the 1-0 victory at Tottenham on August 25, and big things were expected from him.

However, that strike against Spurs remains the forward’s only goal of the campaign and there are now huge questions marks over his ability as the jury appears to be out on the under-fire Brazilian.

Despite Joelinton’s struggles in the final third, Bruce is backing the number nine to find his shooting boots and become a big player for Newcastle.

“He’s come as a big signing and with the Newcastle number nine shirt and this, that and the other and at the minute he’s a little bit short on confidence but you just have to stay with it and he has to stay with it,” he said at his press conference.

“We know there’s a good player in there. It’s taken him a little bit of time but I’m convinced he’ll be OK.”

Wearing number 9 for the Magpies is no easy matter, with the likes of all-time Premier League record scorer Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole, Kevin Keegan and Malcolm Macdonald all donning the famous shirt.

Huge expectation comes with being Newcastle’s leading man and, right now, Joelinton is feeling the strain, but a goal in the Boxing Day fixture at Manchester United would help massively.

The Magpies make the trip to Old Trafford looking to pick up a win at the venue for the first time since December 2013, when Yohan Cabaye’s free-kick was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for the visitors on that occasion.