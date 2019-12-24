Carroll ready to take next step at Newcastle

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll says he will do all he can to score his first goal since his return during the festive period.

The former England international raised eyebrows when he returned to the northeast in the summer.

Injuries plagued his six-year stay with West Ham United, but he still scored 26 goals in 102 games for the Hammers.

Carroll was forced to bide his time before he could make his first appearance under Steve Bruce this season, but he has since made 11 for the Magpies.

Carroll has enjoyed himself during the last few weeks, earning his first start for the club in nine years during the win over Sheffield United. He was instrumental in the Magpies’ victory, setting up Jonjo Shelvey’s strike during the 2-0 win before then producing similar heroics in the 2-1 success over Southampton.

Bruce handed the 30-year-old the armband in the defeat to Burnley and Carroll also played his part as Miguel Almiron scored his first goal for the club against Crystal Palace.

Carroll now wants to follow suit, and he says the festive period will give him plenty of chances to add to his 33 goals for the club.

He told NUFC TV: “I feel like I want to kick on now. I think I’ve got my first couple of games under my belt and I feel like I just want to go that little step more now and kick on and hopefully get my first goal in the next game.

“Three points is more important, but if I get a goal for Christmas, it would be perfect.”

Carroll’s recent form has helped Newcastle move into the top ten in the Premier League, and he is set to start against Manchester United on Boxing Day when Bruce’s troops head to Old Trafford.

The former Liverpool forward may be rested for the meeting with Everton, now under Carlo Ancelotti’s charge, just two days later before Newcastle then tackle high-flying Leicester City on New Year’s Day.