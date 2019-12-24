No early Christmas present after DaGrosa comments

Newcastle United

Share







GACP Sports Capital chairman Joseph DaGrosa says there have been positive talks about buying Newcastle United although he concedes a deal is unlikely.

DaGrosa, the chairman and CEO of Great American Capital Partners, recently sold a stake in Bordeaux amid rumours he was interested in buying Premier League outfit Newcastle.

The Magpies’ owner Mike Ashley put the club up for sale for the second time in October 2017 but, so far, has been unable to sell the club despite holding talks with several parties.

Amanda Staveley, backed by PCP Capital Partners, was said to be close to finalising a deal in 2018 until talks broke down, with reports claiming Ashley was asking for too much money which he wanted paid in full.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon was the next to fail to buy Newcastle before the Bin Zayed Group, said to be worth billions, were also unable to get a deal over the line in the summer.

All of this has led to some pretty disgruntled fans, who have had enough of Ashley’s running of the north-east outfit, and there have been protests staged throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

In a recent 2-1 home victory for the Magpies against Southampton, only 42,303 were in attendance, Newcastle’s lowest home crowd for a Premier League match since November 2010.

Ashley responded by offering season-ticket holders a free additional half-season ticket to gift to fellow supporters to help fill the stadium on Tyneside, but that only brought in an extra 3,000 for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United takeover: GACP Sports chairman breaks silence to explain stage talks are at https://t.co/D2A5A5NjOc pic.twitter.com/SWqLDJEwj8 — Newcastle United News (@nufcnews2019) December 24, 2019

It is clear to see the supporters want the club to be sold and there was renewed interest following reports of prolonged talks taking place between Ashley’s representatives and GACP chairman DaGrosa.

However, there seems to be a sense of deja vu based on his recent comments after a takeover, with the main fact it doesn’t look like there will be one!

“I can certainly confirm interest,” DaGrosa told NBC Sports of his talks on Newcastle. “I will confirm that I’ve had conversations with Mike Ashley’s top representative. I would describe those conversations as very positive.

“I would say Mike Ashley and his team are a lot easier and a lot friendlier and business savvy than anyone gives them credit for. We’re still talking. I’m not sure we’re going to reach an agreement, but that’s certainly not because of either side’s intractability or unwillingness to move forward.”

Unfortunately for some Newcastle fans, this is just another blow to their hopes of seeing Ashley leave the club and the optimism levels are low among supporters that the Magpies will be in new hands anytime soon.