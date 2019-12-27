Longstaff expects Magpies to bounce back

Newcastle United

Matty Longstaff is backing Newcastle to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat to Manchester United when they play host to Everton on Saturday.

Newcastle went into their festive clash at Old Trafford having won three of their four previous Premier League games and they looked to be on course for another successful day when teenage midfielder Longstaff gave them the lead early in the first half.

It was only Longstaff’s second top-flight goal, the other having come in Newcastle’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United in October’s reverse fixture, but this time the Magpies couldn’t hold out.

A brace from Anthony Martial and further strikes from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford handed the hosts a routine success.

Newcastle don’t have long to lick their wounds following that defeat as they are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Everton to St James’ Park.

Longstaff is pleased Steve Bruce’s side have an opportunity to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat so quickly and is confident his team-mates will rise to the challenge.

“The good thing for us is that in 48 hours we get the chance to put it right against Everton,” Longstaff told NUFC TV.

“We’ve got a good changing room in there and we’ve got some big characters, so I’m sure we’ll be ready come Saturday.”

