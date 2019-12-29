Magpies hit by double injury setback

Newcastle United

Share







Newcastle are sweating over the fitness of Fabian Schar and Joelinton ahead of the clash with Leicester City.

The duo picked up hamstring and calf injuries respectively during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Everton and there is little chance of them making the home clash against the Foxes on New Year’s day.

The news prompted the Magpies boss to criticise the hectic fixture schedule over this time of the year, and believes that fatigue has led to the injuries, while he felt tiredness also contributed to a number of sloppy mistakes throughout the game.

Bruce is not the only manager to criticise the workload that is being put on players throughout the Christmas period, but there is little chance of it changing going forward.

Meanwhile, Bruce also questioned the decision not to award Miguel Almiron a first-minute penalty at St James’ Park.

🗣 "We gave everything and I think we deserved more than what we got." Fabian Schär's reaction to today's game at St. James' Park. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 28, 2019

Almiron wrestled with Everton defender Michael Keane after being played through with just 40 seconds on the clock and Bruce said the Paraguayan paid for being “too honest”.

“They launched an attack on him two weeks ago for going over, [but] he’s tried to stay on his feet and be genuine and he hasn’t been rewarded,” Bruce said.

“I thought the first one with Almiron was the critical one. If he goes down it’s a penalty, but he stays on his feet and he makes the referee’s decision easy.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s brace sandwiched a Fabian Schar equaliser to hand the Toffees all three points, but Bruce says his side did not deserve to lose the game.

It is the first time Newcastle have suffered back-to-back defeats since August and Bruce has now called on his players to dust themselves down and get ready for Leicester and the second half of the season.

However their cause has not been helped by the loss of both Schar and Joelinton.