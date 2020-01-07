Bruce boosted by injury issues easing at Newcastle

Newcastle have welcomed back six first-team players to full training this week as they look to recover from their disappointing Christmas.

Steve Bruce’s side have lost their last three Premier League games with their momentum dropping in the top flight following a positive two months.

The Magpies also only managed a 1-1 draw away at League One side Rochdale in the FA Cup third round and will have to play a replay next week to add to their already busy schedule.

Bruce has had several injury worries to contend with in recent weeks as well with his squad becoming more and more depleted.

Against Leicester City at home on New Year’s Day, Newcastle had to complete the game with ten men only five minutes into the second half, owing to injuries and substitutions having already been made.

However, Tuesday yielded plenty of good news as six first-team players have resumed full training this week.

Jetro Willems was withdrawn from their game against Leicester with a groin injury but joined in with the full session on Monday.

Likewise for Paul Dummett, who had been out of action for the last four games with a groin problem.

Ciaran Clark, who suffered a calf injury in last month’s 2-1 away defeat at Southampton, also returned to action at Darsley Park as did Dwight Gayle, who had been nursing a minor groin injury.

On Tuesday, two more players were welcomed back to full training in Miguel Almiron and Andy Carroll.

The Paraguayan was substituted in the Rochdale game while Carroll missed the game with a minor hamstring complaint.

All six payers are set to be fit and ready for Bruce with Newcastle’s next match in the Premier League seeing them travel to Wolves on Saturday.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles is also not far away from returning to Bruce’s plans, having being ruled out since mid-November after injuring his knee against Bournemouth.

Lascelles is likely to return to training later this week and may be considered for Newcastle’s next home game against Chelsea a week on Saturday.