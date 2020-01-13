Bruce confident of Ashley backing in transfer market

Newcastle United

Steve Bruce expects Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to back him during the January transfer window.

Newcastle enjoyed a positive first half of the 2019-20 campaign and Bruce is hoping to build on those solid foundations over the coming months.

Their form has dropped away of late, failing to win in four league outings, and Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves has left them sitting five points clear of relegation in 13th.

Injuries took their toll on the squad over the busy festive period and Bruce was unable to call on Jonjo Shelvey, Fabian Schar, DeAndre Yedlin, Allan Saint-Maxamin, Ki Sung-Yeung, Jamaal Lascelles, Yoshinori Muto and Javi Manquillo for the trip to Molineux, while Dwight Gayle and Paul Dummett sustained injuries in the clash.

🎙 Steve Bruce speaks with the press ahead of tomorrow's #EmiratesFACup replay. "Dummett and Gayle will have scans today so they'll not be involved tomorrow. Saint-Maximin has trained for the last two days but tomorrow might be a bit early. The same goes for Shelvey." pic.twitter.com/2E8XbMBRrr — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2020

Young duo Kelland Watts and Thomas Allan were named on the bench to make up the numbers and it’s no surprise that Bruce is considering reinforcements.

Bruce was supported by controversial owner Ashley over the summer following his appointment as Rafael Benitez’s successor.

The former Aston Villa boss spent in the region of £65million to sign the likes of Joelinton, Saint-Maxamin, Emil Krafth and Andy Carroll, while Jetro Willems joined on-loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite shelling out big during the off-season, Bruce is confident that money is available to add further this month.

Indeed, the Newcastle manager says he is set to meet with Ashley in the coming days to discuss targets.

Bruce said: “I am meeting up with the owner in the next couple of days. If there is [someone] that can really make us better and [they] are available, we will try and act on something.

“I will ask the owner, of course, who was really supportive in the summer. I will not bring players in for the sake of it. Most of the injuries we have picked up are minor and will keep them out for two or three weeks. So I will not bring in players for the sake of it. He was very supportive in the summer and has been very supportive of me full stop.”