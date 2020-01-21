Newcastle sign former Tottenham midfielder Bentelab on loan

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have confirmed they have signed Nabil Bentaleb on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent.

The Schalke midfielder has agreed to move to St James’ Park until the end of the campaign, with Newcastle needing bodies after coach Steve Bruce lost a number of his squad to injury.

Bentaleb, now 25, first played in the Premier League in 2013 after graduating from Tottenham’s academy. He spent three years at White Hart Lane and made 46 appearances in the Premier League before joining Schalke on loan.

After 32 appearances in the Bundesliga, he made the deal permanent but has been playing for the reserves since 2019.

Bentaleb scored 19 times for the German outfit, but he insists the move to the Magpies is ‘perfect’ for him.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to come back to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle.

“The project really interested me. I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League. The coach had some trust in me and the club also – I saw that straight away – and I think it’s the perfect move for me.”

Bruce has told reporters he tracked Bentaleb while he was at Tottenham and he believes he will be a great signing for the club.

He added: The fact that he’s played in the Premier League before helps because we know that he can play and knows what the demands of the Premier League are. He’s gone from the Premier League to Schalke and played in the Champions League as well, so we’re delighted to get him. It’s a great signing.”

Newcastle are next in action against Everton on Tuesday night and Bruce has another 10 days to finalise more deals before the January transfer window shuts.

The likes of Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Jack Colback, Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are all injured, and Bentaleb’s arrival will give them a timely boost at a busy stage of the season.