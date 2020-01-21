Why Bournemouth and Newcastle can’t wait to avoid Premier League relegation zone

Following the midweek round of Premier League fixtures, there will be just 14 games for the teams in the bottom half to save themselves from relegation.

The battle to avoid relegation looks like going down to the wire, as there is a case to be made for any three from the bottom nine teams ending the season in the drop zone, in what has been a topsy-turvy season to date.

A look ahead to the final five games of the campaign flags up two teams in particular, who will find themselves in big trouble if still around the bottom three come the end of April.

Bournemouth find themselves stuck in the bottom three at present and the run-in to the end of the campaign suggests a quick turn around is needed by Eddie Howe’s men if they are to escape the dreaded drop.

The Cherries – who have only collected 10 points from a possible 33 at home so far – face a very tough looking conclusion to the season including fixtures against three of current top eight – Tottenham, Leicester and Manchester City.

The same could be said of Newcastle, although the Magpies currently have a seven-point cushion between themselves and the bottom three. Injuries though are taking their toll on Steve Bruce’s squad and if they don’t pull clear in the next couple of months, they face the prospect of a nail-biting end to the season.

Newcastle’s last five games include a trip to the Etihad to face City, as well as home clashes with Tottenham and Liverpool – the Reds visit St James’ Park on the final day of the season.

Of all the teams in the bottom nine, West Ham look to have the best run in and are likely to have their fate in their own hands, with games against Burnley, Norwich, Watford and Aston Villa.

See what you think and work out for yourself how many points each team will get in their five matches – our tally is in the brackets next to the team name.

Norwich (4) Bournemouth (2) Aston Villa (5)

Watford (a) Tottenham (h) Man Utd (h)

West Ham (h) Leicester (h) C.Palace (h)

Chelsea (a) Man City (a) Everton (a)

Burnley (h) Southampton (h) Arsenal (h)

Man City (a) Everton (a) West Ham (a)

Watford (7) West Ham (6) Brighton (4)

Norwich (h) Burnley (h) Liverpool (h)

Newcastle (h) Norwich (a) Man City (h)

West Ham (a) Watford (h) Southampton (a)

Man City (h) Man Utd (a) Newcastle (h)

Arsenal (a) A.Villa (h) Burnley (a)

Burnley (5) Southampton (6) Newcastle (3)

West Ham (a) Everton (a) Man City (a)

Liverpool (a) Man Utd (a) Watford (a)

Wolves (h) Brighton (h) Tottenham (h)

Norwich (a) Bournemouth (a) Brighton (a)

Brghton (h) Sheff Utd (h) Liverpool (h)