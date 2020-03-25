Longstaff brothers among Premier League stars to have changed agents recently

Players change agents all the time and most of them move clubs shortly after, but the situation of the Longstaff brothers at Newcastle goes against the norm.

Last month Daily Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards let slip that the Longstaff brothers were in the process of switching agents from the company that currently represents the pair.

North-east reporter Edwards has published a few exclusive stories on the brothers since the locally-produced duo emerged as first-team stars at St James Park in 2019.

So it was a slight surprise when Sky Sports published a similar story about the pair on Wednesday, without really announcing anything new – other than that their future remains uncertain.

The agency they are apparently leaving, Beswicks Sports, are a well-established player among the UK’s large number of football representatives.

Newcastle are not happy with the situation that Matty, who scored that incredible winner against Manchester United earlier this season to announce himself on the Premier League stage, could leave for peanuts this summer.

As things stand, the 20-year-old will be out of contract and available to be snapped up by any other English club for a relatively small amount of training compensation – reported to be about £350,000.

His true value could be anything between £5-10million, but the Newcastle Chronicle have now reported that the club are yet to make a fresh offer to the younger Longstaff in order to secure his services beyond this season.

Longstaff does have one concrete offer on the table from a European club, believed to be from Serie A.

The talks are complicated by the fact that older sibling Sean is also after a new deal and there is disagreement over his status, with the player’s representatives demanding he be given parity with the top earners at the club.

Manchester United were linked to Longstaff last summer, which some believed was a heavily agent-driven story, with some reports suggesting Newcastle valued him at £50m – even though they do not pay him like a superstar.

Transfer negotiations between FC Bayern and Leroy Sané are on hold due to a 3-month notice period with the player’s former agents. Sané’s new agency Lian Sports can only officially negotiate on behalf of the player starting from April 1st [@cfbayern, SportBild] pic.twitter.com/4dteeFXeBn — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 5, 2020

Bayern Munich are another club who are being forced to wait for a transfer target to change agents, with Leroy Sane having recently told David Beckham’s DB Ventures that he wants a different representative.

Bayern have been sniffing around Sane for some time but must officially wait for his association with Beckham to expire in April 1 before they can talk numbers with the new agent – LIAN Sports, who also represent Jerome Boateng.

In this case, it looks like it will just be a matter of working out the fine details when the summer transfer window opens, with Manchester City appearing to have given up hope of persuading the Germany winger to extend his contract with them.