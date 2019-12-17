Byram believes confidence is key for Canaries

Norwich defender Sam Byram believes his side have been playing with more confidence in recent weeks.

The Canaries managed to take a point at Leicester last weekend as they ended the high-flying Foxes nine-game winning streak.

Teemu Pukki gave Norwich a first half lead at the King Power Stadium but Leicester hit back before the interval as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Byram played the full 90 minutes as he made his fifth start in a row, and the 26-year-old full-back feels Norwich have now regained their confidence after a tough period.

Daniel Farke’s men remain in danger and are three points adrift of safety with just five points to show from the last 15 available, but Byram believes they are now starting to put together performances and hopes they can build on their draw with Leicester by getting a result against visitors Wolves on Saturday.

“I think for us we’re a lot more confident with the ball, we managed to get behind their [Leicester’s] defence and create some good chances. I felt we were pretty solid through open play,” he told The Pink ‘Un.

Norwich managed to take four points from games against Everton and Arsenal but then suffered back-to-back defeats. Byram says they cannot afford to allow any complacency to creep in after a positive result at Leicester and urged his team to back it up with more points against European chasers Wolves.

He added: “Obviously, it’s a very good result away, and Leicester are doing really well, but Wolves is another tough game, they’re a very solid team.

“We need to take the confidence in, but not become complacent there, it’s a new game and a new challenge.”

Norwich face a key Boxing Day fixture after the visit of Wolves as they travel to fellow strugglers Aston Villa, who occupy the final safe spot in the Premier League table and are three points above the Canaries at present.