Norwich set sights on Belgian starlet

Norwich City

Norwich have been tipped to make a January move for Willem II midfielder Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye.

Ndayishimiye is on loan at Willem II from fellow Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen for the season.

It appears as if NEC have the option to recall the 20-year-old and then sell him outright as Football Insider claim Norwich are ready to make a £7million move when the January window reopens.

The Belgium Under-21 international has managed three goals and three assists in just eight Eredivisie games so far this season and has caught the attention of the Canaries.

The attacking midfielder, who spent time in the Anderlecht youth system, has also been linked with Bayern Munich and there is believed to be interest from across Europe in the youngster but it seems as if Norwich are ready to make the first move with a January offer.

NEC are open to bids, as Ndayishimiye is due to fall out of contract at the end of next season.

Willem II do have the option to buy next summer as part of their loan arrangement however, and that could prove to be a stumbling block for the Carrow Road club or any other interested party in the winter window.

Norwich sit in 19th spot in the Premier League table and are three points adrift of safety ahead of the visit of Wolves on Saturday.

The club could be tempted to take into a few gambles in the January window but sporting director Stuart Webber has stated they will not be taking any unnecessary risks and any deals will be with a view to the long-term.

Ndayishimiye has the potential to improve further in the years ahead, but his performances in the Dutch top flight so far this term suggest he could battle for a place in the Canaries starting XI in the second half of the season if he does opt to make the move to Norwich.