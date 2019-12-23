It is a miracle Norwich are still within touching distance of safety

Norwich City

After one of the most unambitious summers in memory, Daniel Farke should be proud of the fact Norwich still have a chance of safety.

Farke has spent most of his time as Norwich manager proving people wrong.

Appointed in May 2017 with the remit of leading the club in a new continental direction and slashing the wage budget in the process, the German never had it easy from the off.

Indeed, his first season was uneventful – the Canaries were certainly never in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle but didn’t threaten promotion either.

Farke had to make big changes to his squad to adhere to lower budgets and, naturally, not every signing was a success.

For every Christoph Zimmermann, there was a Marcel Franke, and for every Marco Stiepermann there was a James Husband, and for every Onel Hernandez, there was a Marley Watkins.

14th place was not a raging success and Farke also had to accept the fact that James Maddison would leave after an outstanding season and Wes Hoolahan was retiring.

Farke drew pressure from the crowd after a slow start to last season with many at Carrow Road believing the German experiment had not paid off.

However, from September onwards, things clicked and Norwich were unstoppable – the bargain of the century in Teemu Pukki banged in the goals and Norwich played some breathtaking football on the way to the title.

Norwich have been a perennial yo-yo club in recent years but this time, it seemed like the foundations were in place for a real assault on the Premier League.

So, when the clock ticked past the 11 pm mark on deadline day, many Norwich fans may have had a feeling of disappointment.

Will the riches and glamour in the Premier League it seems absurd to spend as little as Norwich did in the summer transfer window.

But they opted for the frugal instead of the free-spending, and West Ham’s Sam Byram turned out to be their most expensive signing – for a measly £750,000.

Otherwise, it was a series of free transfers such as Swiss international Josip Drmic and loans such as Ibrahim Amadou that made up their recruitment.

With that in mind, for Norwich to be only within six points of safety is a great achievement.

The Premier League is in an era where every team has huge pots of cash to spend rather than a select few, so it really does make a difference.

Of course, correlation does not always mean causation – Aston Villa spent upwards of £120million during the summer and are only three points better off – not exactly value for money.

But Norwich barely gave themselves a chance with the lack of money spent, and the squad depth has been severely tested this season.

Yet Farke has not abandoned his principles and has achieved some stunning results this season – the most eye-catching of course being the 3-2 triumph against Manchester City in September.

If Norwich do go down, which looks likely in fairness, Farke can point to a lack of ambition from the as the reason why.

And, if they stay up, they can claim to have bucked a big trend in British football by spending small amounts and focusing on value rather than short-termism.